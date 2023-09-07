Despite opposition from some area residents, Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved a development agreement for a project to renovate a former Dubuque manufacturing building into apartments and commercial space.
As part of a more-than-$30 million project, Farley & Loetscher LLC plans to turn the building at 801 Jackson St. into 126 market-rate apartments and to renovate a neighboring property at the corner of White and East Ninth streets to house commercial and residential space.
Under the development agreement, Farley & Loetscher LLC will receive tax-increment financing rebates up to about $2.6 million over a 15-year period. The agreement also includes a $750,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant and other grants up to a cumulative $35,000.
“This is a huge building that’s been empty for a long time,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “It’s going to be nice to have some life in it at any level.”
A group of about 15 representatives from Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement attended the meeting, many bearing signs with the phrases “We belong here,” “Homes for all” and “Safety and dignity.”
Representatives of the group spoke during a public hearing on the development agreement about the importance of low-income and mixed-income housing, asking the council to table the vote and inquire as to whether the developer would be willing to designate 20% of the apartments as income-restricted units for low- to moderate-income residents.
“No matter what your income is, everyone is paying taxes that are funding this development and all city-invested developments,” said Dubuque resident Gail Weitz. “If we’re paying in, we all should benefit. ... We need mixed-income housing in Dubuque for people of all ages.”
Dubuque resident Wendy Hopp reminded City Council members that a 2022 Greater Dubuque Development Corp. housing needs assessment showed that the city would be short approximately 1,100 housing units by 2030.
At a council meeting last month, City Manager Mike Van Milligen told the council that there currently are more than 1,900 lots or housing units in development in the city, due in part to a slew of new housing tax incentives approved by the council in September 2022.
Hopp praised the city’s work to fill the housing gap but urged officials to place more of a priority on affordable housing when working with developers.
“We know the city is concerned with this (housing) shortfall and is in the process of developing apartments to meet the need,” she said. “But development without long-term focus both on the needs of our city and its residents of all incomes is lacking a holistic approach to the housing crisis.”
During the public hearing, developer Matt Mulligan, a member of Farley & Loetscher LLC, said the project is a crucial step in attracting and retaining talent for local employers by providing downtown housing.
“Every income level housing choice is critical,” he said. “This is one piece of it. One project isn’t going to accomplish all of it.”
Council members thanked attendees for their comments but emphasized the project’s importance for rehabilitating a derelict building and providing additional housing of any type.
“We need housing at all levels, absolutely,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “And there may come a time, and it might not be too far ahead … when we have to incentivize certain types of housing over others. But right now, we need to incentivize housing, period.”
Council members also noted that increasing the supply of all types of housing in the city should help to stabilize current high rent costs.
Van Milligen shared that the city offers a variety of incentives for low-income housing projects, such as a $10,000-per-unit allocation for low-income housing tax credit projects outside areas of concentrated poverty.
“Not every single project is going to be specifically targeted at what you might be looking for, but I think having a broad overall approach as we are taking is really going to benefit our community,” said Council Member Laura Roussell.
Council Member Katy Wethal said she learned from conversations with city staff that Dubuque defines moderate-income housing as $1,400 per month, including utilities, for a two-person income.
After the meeting, Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger confirmed that statistic, noting that such a rent rate represents 30% of the gross income for those making 80% of the area median income.
Wethal also said that, from her understanding, more than 80 of the 126 units in the Farley & Loetscher project will have a proposed monthly rent of $1,200 and three would be at least $2,000, with others at or below $1,000.
“I absolutely agree that this is not low-income housing … and I appreciate that we need to work harder, always,” she said. “... I believe there’s a need for this specific building to be developed in this way, and I’m very proud to support it.”