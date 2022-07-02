An older resident of a Dubuque museum likes to keep a watchful eye on visitors to his home.
Actually, the American bald eagle named Butte that resides at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium likes to keep a watchful eye on just about everything around his outdoor enclosure. Eagles are like that.
“In the wild, they would be looking for prey constantly, so he will spend his day here watching his surroundings — people coming by and the wild birds that are around here,” said Emy Konrath, bird and mammal keeper at the museum.
Museum staff relocated the eagle to a more protective outdoor enclosure from his usual spot this spring as a precaution against an avian flu outbreak sweeping the region. Museum staff track flu cases statewide and hope to move Butte back to his familiar location in August.
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a California transplant who has spent the past decade serving as a national symbol in the Port of Dubuque.
WELCOME TO DUBUQUE, BUTTE
The museum acquired the eagle in 2012. He already had been named.
“He is named after the county in California where he is from,” Konrath said. “He lived at the San Francisco Zoo for most of his life.”
Butte, 34, was part of a bald eagle breeding program in San Francisco.
“He and his partner produced offspring that were released into the wild,” Konrath said. “Because bald eagles were endangered for so long, he was an important guy for his species.”
Butte came to Dubuque once his breeding age had passed.
“He came here for his retirement,” Konrath said. “He is enjoying life in Iowa now.”
Butte is a California transplant who has adapted to Dubuque’s winters.
“He loves the winter,” Konrath said. “He does really well in it. Summer, when it is hot, is when he is less active.”
IT TAKES TIME TO GET TO KNOW HIM
Konrath described Butte as a cautious bird.
“He is a little shy and a little standoffish,” Konrath said. “I’ve been working with him for five years, and he’s just starting to get used to me.”
Konrath said staff in San Francisco avoided contact with Butte as much as possible to reduce the risk that his young offspring would become too attached to humans before learning to survive in the wild.
SOMETIMES, HE JUST NEEDS TO SHRED
Museum staff feed Butte a variety of items about six times per week.
“In the wild, eagles are going to mostly eat fish,” Konrath said. “For whatever reason, Butte is very picky, and he doesn’t like much fish. We do try to offer him some fish, but we also offer him rats, guinea pigs, rabbits, chicken and quail. He has one fast day, just to replicate what happens in the wild, when eagles wouldn’t necessarily find food every day.”
Museum staff also try to replicate the raptor’s natural behavior in other ways.
“We try to give him something he can tear up, like plant material,” Konrath said. “We will give him reeds in the summer and leaves in the fall to shred. Sometimes, we will give him newspapers or cardboard. (Shredding) simulates natural behavior because raptors will tear up their food with their large, strong talons.”
