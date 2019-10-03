Police said a man threatened three people with a knife during a disturbance Wednesday at a Dubuque restaurant.
Julius Jamieson, 36, of 2306-1/2 Central Ave., was arrested at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at Popeyes, 4825 Asbury Road, on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
Court documents state that Jamieson threatened Brandi L. Carrillo, 21, and a 17-year-old whose name was not released, both of 425 E. 25th St., and Cierra J. Smith, 20, of 2307-1/2 Queen St., during a disturbance.
Carrillo said that earlier in the day, Smith drove through the restaurant’s drive-thru and later discovered bugs in her drink, according to the documents. Smith went to the hospital to get treated for food poisoning, then returned to the restaurant with Carrillo and the teen after she was released.
The three got into an argument with the restaurant’s staff, including Jamieson’s 16-year-old daughter.
Jamieson followed the Carrillo, Smith and the 17-year-old to their car, pulled out a knife, pressed it against Carrillo and the teen and threatened to kill all three of them, according to documents.
The three victims did not sustain any injuries from Jamieson and took photographs and videos of Jamieson pulling out the knife and threatening them, police reported.