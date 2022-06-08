In a sudden shift, Dubuque City Council members unanimously agreed late Monday night to not move forward with scheduling a public vote on $92.4 million in funding for a proposed Five Flags Center expansion.
Instead, council members voted, 6-0, to schedule a work session on July 11 to discuss alternative options for making less-costly improvements to the center. Council Member Ric Jones did not attend the meeting.
The vote wasn’t taken until after 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Just last month, council members voted, 5-2, to have city staff draft language for a public vote on March 7, but they needed to vote in favor again to officially set the referendum. Voters would have been asked to approve the city borrowing up to $92.4 million for the project, which would have included the demolition of the existing center and the construction of a larger facility that could seat about 6,400 and expand across West Fifth Street, along with making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
But on Monday, council members expressed doubt over the proposed project, arguing that it would put an extreme debt burden on the city and that there was a general lack of support for the project from the public.
“My input that I have received from quite a few people has not been positive for moving forward with the question at hand at the $92-plus-million mark,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said that if the public approved the bond measure, it would put the city at 86% of its statutory debt limit and could result in a downgrade of the city’s bond rating.
In fiscal year 2023, which starts on July 1, the city’s debt level is expected to decrease to about 46% of its total statutory debt limit, Van Milligen said.
Cavanagh said borrowing funds for the proposed Five Flags project would too severely limit the city’s ability to pursue other projects.
“It leaves us with almost no wiggle room to do the things we are talking about, and that concerns me,” he said. “I cannot imagine this moving forward at this point.”
Council Member Laura Roussell asked if the city could use funds it received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to reduce the overall debt burden of the project, but Van Milligen said doing that would require the city to cancel projects it already plans to fund with ARPA dollars.
Council members now propose reexamining previous Five Flags improvement scenarios that were first developed in 2018. At the time, four scenarios were presented with various levels of investment in the facility. Council members ultimately chose to go forward with “scenario D,” the most ambitious and expensive option.
Cavanagh suggested the city consider “scenario C,” which would include the expansion of Five Flags to 5,600 seats and renovations to the theater. That had an estimated cost of $46 million in 2018.
Council Member David Resnick suggested the council consider “scenario B,” which would involve a combination of maintenance upgrades and renovations to the Five Flags Center, priced at $18.6 million in 2018.
Council Member Katy Wethal said she also would consider the city only making the minimum required repairs and upgrades for the center, estimated to cost about $10 million to $12 million.
“I promised voters that I would vote to put this to referendum, but I can’t in good conscience do that now,” she said of the $92.4 million proposal.
However, officials said updated cost analyses would have to be obtained for those scenarios, similar to the one that was conducted in April that saw the “scenario D” Five Flags project cost climb from $74 million to $92.4 million.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the city could pay to have a consultant provide an updated cost assessment for each scenario, but those individually could cost $20,000 to $30,000.
Roussell noted that the City Council turned down the other scenarios in 2018, and she suggested that officials consider examining its reasons for doing so before paying for updated cost assessments.
Van Milligen proposed the council conduct a work session to narrow down what option it wants to pursue before paying for additional cost assessments.
Council members agreed to move forward with the work session and gather further public input on the project.
“This is a good time to reflect, refresh and see if the options for less dollars work, and maybe it becomes more of a boutique opportunity for the Five Flags than the one we have on the table,” said Council Member Susan Farber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.