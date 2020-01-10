The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- David J. Muntz, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cardiff Street on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
- Patricia L. Weisbeck, 60, of 975 Nevada St., No. 2, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $8,000 at about 7 p.m. Wednesday from the 12000 block of John F. Kennedy Road.
- U-Haul Co. of Arizona reported the theft of a vehicle worth $90,000 at about 10 p.m. Sunday from the area of East 24th and Jackson streets.