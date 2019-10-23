After years of waiting, the City of Dubuque this winter will move forward with the expansion and renovation of the Multicultural Family Center.
“It’s a long time coming,” City Council Member Jake Rios said. “I’m glad it’s here.”
The city in 2016 purchased the adjoining former Colts Building at 1101 Central Ave., but construction was delayed. Instead, city officials shifted money budgeted for the expansion project to construction of the Intermodal Transportation Center and the Jule Operations Center.
But City Council members revisited the issue this week, agreeing to launch the $1.4 million project. Funding for the effort was set aside as part of the budget for fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30.
The Ruby Sutton Building — which houses the Multicultural Family Center — and the former Colts Building are separated by a two-foot gap between buildings.
The project will combine the buildings into one interconnected facility, providing 10,000 square feet of new space for the center’s growing number of teen programs, MFC Director Jacqueline Hunter said.
“There are nights where you come in here and we have three or four events going on at the same time,” Hunter said. “We are going into a ‘tween’ program so we’ll be reaching a younger demographic. ... We are looking also to possibly provide a college-access type of support in the new building.”
The expanded facility will feature a large meeting space with seating for about 200 people, a kitchen, meeting rooms, restrooms, a reception area and an expanded computer work space, as well expanded operating hours.
Center hours would be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Currently, the center does not open until noon on weekdays.
“It gives us so much more opportunity and leverage to reach a greater number of people in the downtown community with services,” Hunter said.
Council members earlier this year also approved spending $9,224 to expand and move a reception area for the city’s Leisure Services Department from Bunker Hill golf course to an expanded Multicultural Family Center.
The move will allow the department to add weekend and evening hours for the public to register for city recreation programs, city Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said.
City officials expect to receive construction bids next week and will award a contract in early November. Work should begin this winter and wrap up by the end of April.
The Multicultural Family Center would remain open during construction.