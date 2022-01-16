Rite-Hite to increase production in Dubuque
An industrial products manufacturer on Friday announced plans to add 100 jobs at its Dubuque factory as it expands its production capacity.
Rite-Hite Environmental Enclosures, a division of Rite-Hite, plans to add a third shift at its facility at 4343 Chavenelle Road early this year. Workers will be hired for assembly, welding, industrial sewing and CNC machining to cover the new shift and to bolster existing shifts.
The move is in response to soaring demand for products made at the Dubuque location, according to company spokesperson Andy Larsen. Those products include loading dock seals and shelters as well as industrial doors, fans, safety barriers, fabric curtain walls and fabric air-dispersion systems. Many of these products are used in distribution centers and similar commercial facilities.
Iowa governor seeks flat tax, $2 billion in tax cuts
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night that Iowa cut taxes by nearly $2 billion by moving to a 4% flat income tax phased in over four years and repealing all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year.
The plan would allow retirees 55 and older to exempt income from individual retirement accounts, pensions and annuities and would include farmers who can exempt income earned from cash rent on farmland or capital gains on sale of their farmland. The flat tax proposal would reduce state revenue by an estimated $1.58 billion by tax year 2026 when it would be fully implemented.
Reynolds made the proposal in the annual Condition of the State message to the Legislature. It follows the spirit of her party’s legislative leaders’ desire to reduce income taxes in light of the $1.2 billion Iowa has in its Taxpayer Relief Fund.
Child care centers receive state grants
A slew of state grants could help plug local child care gaps.
Eight Dubuque programs are receiving awards totaling more than $3.8 million from Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Human Services. The grants were announced last week.
Three Holy Family Catholic Schools programs, as well as Dubuque Dream Center and Hirschbach Motor Lines, are among the recipients.
One recipient, Romper Room Child Care Center, plans to open an entirely new facility this spring, pending state licensing. Romper Room, which will be located at 1275 Main St., will be a sister-location to Romper Stompers Childcare Center on Central Avenue.
Subsidiary of Hormel eyes $43 million local plan
A food manufacturer plans a $43 million investment in its Dubuque plant and the creation of 38 more jobs.
Progressive Processing, LLC, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., intends to remodel its Dubuque facility and purchase new equipment to increase capacity for Spam production, according to City of Dubuque documents. The project is contingent upon the receipt of state financial incentives, according to a press release from Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
The manufacturing plant at 1205 Chavenelle Court opened in 2010 and produces microwave meals, canned chunk chicken, Spam and bacon bits. It currently employs about 440 people.
Klauer plans expansion, 16 additional jobs
A longtime Dubuque manufacturing company plans a nearly $14 million expansion to its existing operation.
Even amid a nationwide workforce shortage, Klauer Manufacturing reports marked growth and expects rising customer demand for its products to continue, necessitating a similar boost to its manufacturing capacity.
The addition will include manufacturing, office and warehousing space, expanding the nearly 125,000-square-foot facility at 1185 Roosevelt St. Ext. by 73,000 square feet.
The city and state will consider proposals to provide financial incentives that would reimburse the company for its investment, contingent on the capital investments and the creation of 16 jobs. Klauer Manufacturing currently employs 151 full-time staff.
Q Casino sees profits triple; new deal ahead
Dubuque’s city-owned casino saw exceptional profits in 2021, and city and casino officials hope that with a new agreement, the community will see those profits continue.
Officials with Dubuque Racing Association, which acts as the license holder for both Q Casino and Diamond Jo Casino and leases the Q facility from the city, reported that Q Casino generated about $12 million in profits in 2021, based on the financial performance of the first 11 months of the year. These profits will be distributed to the city and local charities.
Those profits far exceed the previous year, which saw about $4 million in profits, and even exceed pre-pandemic 2019, in which the casino generated $4.6 million in profits.
The exceptionally high profits of the Q Casino were revealed amid an effort by the DRA and the city to amend its current lease agreement, which requires the casino’s profits to be evenly distributed between the city and local charities.
Under the new deal, which received Dubuque City Council approval on Monday and has already been approved by the DRA, those profits would instead be divided three ways, with one-third going to the city, one-third going to charities and the last third going to funding improvements to Chaplain Schmitt Island, where Q Casino is located.
Virus cases surge to 14-month high
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County shot up in the week ending Wednesday, reaching levels not seen since before Thanksgiving 2020.
A total of 909 new confirmed cases were reported by the state in its weekly update Wednesday, the highest seven-day total since Nov. 14 to 20, 2020, according to the Telegraph Herald’s tracking.
Dubuque district weighs opening online school
With interest in virtual learning persisting for the current academic year, Dubuque Community Schools leaders are exploring whether it makes sense to open a permanent online school.
District leaders discussed their exploration of the future of virtual schooling during a recent meeting of the board’s Educational Programs/ Policy Committee. While no decisions or recommendations have been reached on whether to permanently offer online education, officials are in the beginning stages of examining the feasibility of such a move.