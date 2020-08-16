The courtyard outside of the Fountain of Youth’s building in Dubuque was full of celebration Saturday afternoon for the organization’s program participant graduation ceremony.
Fountain of Youth — which has a mission that includes helping those affected by generational poverty — recognized 17 Partners in Change participants who completed weeks of goal-setting sessions.
“Fountain of Youth is an organization that helps people down on their luck and inspires them to get back on their feet,” said Yolanda McDougal, one of the Partners in Change certification recipients who previously talked about how the organization helped convince her to put her life back together after she was arrested and spent time in jail.
Speaking at a podium Saturday, she was excited to share that she just got another job. She also said she keeps a mirror with her every day to look into as a reminder of the person she’s become.
“Every time I look in that mirror, I lift myself up,” McDougal said.
The first eight people who have completed the Community in Change program also were recognized.
The program, which started this summer, is for those who have not been affected by generational poverty but who want to learn and change their mindset about issues.
City Council Member Laura Roussell said she was honored to be one of the program’s first participants and spoke about the importance of helping others to move the community forward.
“This graduation is not the end of my studies, but just the beginning,” she said. “If we can make an investment in people, the returns are amazing.”
All participants, who donned masks and sat in socially-distant chairs, were presented a certificate and recognized by Fountain of Youth founder and Executive Director Caprice Jones.
He spoke about the importance of continuing to challenge oneself and to dream, especially during a time of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re living in the most crucial time in history. We can no longer aimlessly wonder or wander through life,” he said. “... Who am I not to challenge myself?”
Northeast Iowa Community College President Liang Chee Wee, the ceremony’s keynote speaker, also spoke about the challenges that he and NICC staff saw for students after the community college switched to virtual learning in March.
Staff members contacted every student to see what barriers were in the way of their learning, finding some students didn’t have internet access or a home.
“It really opened our eyes to what equity is about,” Wee said.
Participants from both Partners in Change and Community in Change that spoke at the ceremony took time to thank Jones and Fountain of Youth staff for their help and support.
Dubuque resident Jessie Becker, a Partners in Change participant, said setting goals for herself was a challenge when she first started at Fountain of Youth. Thanks to the program and support from Jones, she shared that she now has two jobs and is starting a new chapter with her daughter.
“Change is never-ending, and there is pain in change, but I must trust the process,” she said.