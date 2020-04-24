BAGLEY, Wis. — Remembered for improving both the physical landscape and community fabric in southwest Wisconsin, a Bagley man was truly a mover and shaker.
Chuck Stagman, 90, died Saturday at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in rural Lancaster, but evidence remains of the initiatives and lives he touched through his longtime community service.
Chuck and his late wife, Helen, married in 1951 and had three children: Greg, Gale Gardner and the late Gary Stagman. For decades, Chuck served as Bagley Village President, Bagley Fire Department volunteer and Millville Township supervisor.
“He taught me more about giving and not about taking,” Greg said.
Chuck was self-employed most of his career, running a logging and custom bulldozing business.
Before his retirement, he could be found grading roads, cutting brush and clearing roadside rights-of-way at his final job as the highway patrolman in the Town of Wyalusing.
His career allowed him to bask in one of his great loves — the outdoors.
Greg, 63, recalled childhood hunting and fishing trips with his dad.
Chuck organized hunting parties with 10 to 15 people. The jaunts started early. A 12-year-old Greg stood outside in the 4 a.m. darkness, scared and alone.
“That’s the way Dad was. He taught you what you needed to know early,” Greg said. “It was not meanness.”
Rather, putting venison on the family dinner table was a necessity, but even in Chuck’s later years, he never outgrew the habit of ensuring plates were full. He gave away meat from his catches.
He also foraged for mushrooms and ginseng.
“You couldn’t get him out of the woods, even though he would occasionally fall and hurt himself, and break a rib — one year,” Greg said. “But I wasn’t going to tell him not to do it. He would have done it anyway.”
Chuck had a hand in raising money for projects to construct the Bagley veterans memorial, Bagley fire house and community building, low-income housing and local water treatment facility.
“He was really a social person. He was able to recruit people when he needed help,” said Chuck’s cousin Joe Stagman.
Chuck also saw that a historic schoolhouse located in the unincorporated community of Brodtville was preserved, a five-year undertaking that continues.
Greg is unsure why it was so important for his father to invest in the community.
“He never really had a lot,” Greg said. “He had his time to invest. … When he did have the money, he gave it away, much to the chagrin of my mother.”
Chuck died suddenly from complications stemming from a February stroke.
Because Orchard Manor has been closed to visitors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, his family could not see him beforehand.
For the same reason, gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited at funerals under state order.
Chuck’s family will have a celebration of life service after the pandemic has passed, honoring his final wishes by spreading his cremated remains atop a patch of ginseng he planted at a farm in Bagley.
“There are going to be a lot more than 10 people,” Greg said.