As a dark-haired person, the popularity of one of a Dubuque brewery’s signature beers always mildly rankled Andra Fifield.
A server at Jubeck New World Brewing Co. in Dubuque and an experienced home brewer, Fifield said customers can’t get enough of the Jubeck Blond. The cream ale was designed to be an “easy-drinking, accessible” craft beer, according to the brewery’s website.
“One day about a year ago, I just kind of got disgruntled,” Fifield said, with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I want someone to come order a Brunette.’”
In the lead-up to International Women’s Day today, Fifield finally has gotten her chance. She and other female employees of Jubeck took the lead in crafting a special release, now on tap at the brewery’s West 11th Street location.
Customers now can order a glass of Jubeck Brewnette, a chai porter.
“I was really happy with how it came out,” said Jay Jubeck, the brewery’s founder. “I think it’s an interesting and tasty brew.”
The release also is timed to coincide with the Pink Boots Society’s annual Collaboration Brew Day. Women, both professionals and hobbyists, at breweries across the country will meet today to collaborate on a special beer release.
Fifield previously has participated in Collaboration Brew Days at other Iowa breweries. But this year, she wanted to do something that would be on tap on the day of the event.
“I had the idea instead of actually brewing on the collaboration day to have it come out the week before to highlight International Women’s Day,” she said.
According to the Pink Boots Society’s website, no other area breweries have Collaboration Brew Day events scheduled.
Officials at Jubeck hope to organize a “not-tea party” next week to celebrate the new beer and the work that went into its creation.
“It’s just going to be a play on a tea party with biscuits or scones and cookies or small sandwiches,” Fifield said.
Jubeck said it always has been a goal of his to educate employees in all aspects of the business on brewing techniques and processes.
“It makes a lot of sense to get people as involved as they can be,” he said. “We started our brewery to have a community-focused organization, and I think doing projects like this is a good way to connect. But also, it’s just fun.”