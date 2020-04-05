PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – The rising Mississippi River has prompted Prairie du Chien officials to restrict access to St. Feriole Island.
All roads to the island except Water Street will be closed on Monday, according to a press release from Mayor Dave Hemmer. Water Street will allow two-way traffic. There will be no parking along the length of the street.
The river stood at 17.85 feet as of this morning and is expected to reach 18.5 feet by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Flood stage is 16 feet at Prairie du Chien.
Sandbags are available at the Prairie du Chien Street Department 625 E. Washington St.
Violators of the traffic restrictions could face a fine.