News in your town

Authorities: Trespassing complaint leads to 14 charges against Grant County man

Prairie du Chien to restrict island access due to rising Mississippi River

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday morning)

Dubuque nets $143,000 federal grant to help children in foster care

Tri-state professors get creative to deliver hand-on instruction during pandemic

State board suspends teaching license of former Dubuque educator who was drunk at school

Ask the TH: What's risk of COVID-19 being transmitted through mail?

Dubuque nurse group drives crucial tracing process for COVID-19 cases

Made in the Tri-States: Dubuque bakery continues to evolve