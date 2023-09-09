Students walk to their next class on Friday with the flags of Italy, Spain and Colombia representing the two Loras College students and a staff member who continue to recover from a car crash near Cascade last month that left them seriously injured.
Three flags hang from the back porch of Loras College's Keane Hall of Italy, Spain and Colombia representing the two Loras College students and a staff member who were continue involved in a car crash near Cascade last month that left them seriously injured.
As two Loras College students and a staff member continue recovering from a car crash near Cascade last month that left them seriously injured, a relief fund has been established to assist in covering treatment costs.
Staff member Laura Brinez Camacho, 24, of Dubuque, was driving new Loras students Jorge Alsina, 18, from Spain, and Giovanne Bazzanella, 17, from Italy, from the Cedar Rapids airport to the Loras campus on Aug. 13, when their vehicle was hit in a head-on collision.
Ben Nelson, 59, of Des Moines, was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 151 and struck Brinez Camacho’s vehicle. Nelson died from injuries sustained in the crash, and passenger Yolanda Brown, 40, of Des Moines, was also seriously injured.
A recent message from President Jim Collins to Loras alumni provided updates on Brinez Camacho, Alsina and Bazzanella’s recoveries.
Collins wrote that Brinez Camacho was recently released from a Dubuque hospital and is recovering at home with family, including her mother, who flew in from Colombia. Her recovery is estimated to take a few weeks.
Bazzanella was released from University of Iowa Children’s Hospital two weeks ago.
“He is progressing well despite numerous broken bones (that) include his back,” Collins wrote. “He and his parents have recently traveled back to Italy where he will receive requisite physical and psychological therapy.”
According to Collins, Bazzanella will return to Loras in early October as a part-time student, and he will partake in all men’s soccer practices.
Meanwhile, Alsina suffered extensive internal injuries and remains hospitalized. He has had multiple surgeries over the past three weeks and spent most of his time sedated and on a ventilator.
“The past week plus has offered positive and miraculous progress,” Collins wrote.
He added that he visited Alsina and his parents at the hospital last week, and Alsina expressed his desire to return to Loras when he was ready to do so.
Collins told the Telegraph Herald that the Loras community has “coalesced and responded” in numerous ways following the crash, including by hanging the flags of Italy, Spain and Colombia on the patio of Keane Hall.
“Gio, Jorge and Laura are beyond grateful to the Loras community for their support to date,” he said.
Collins’ message requested prayers and cards, which can be sent to the college’s admissions office.
A special Duhawk Recovery Relief fund also has been established, and donations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/3eea2tu6. Funds will support Brinez Camacho, Alsina and Bazzanella with essential expenses and will be divided equally among the three individuals.