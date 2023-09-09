As two Loras College students and a staff member continue recovering from a car crash near Cascade last month that left them seriously injured, a relief fund has been established to assist in covering treatment costs.

Staff member Laura Brinez Camacho, 24, of Dubuque, was driving new Loras students Jorge Alsina, 18, from Spain, and Giovanne Bazzanella, 17, from Italy, from the Cedar Rapids airport to the Loras campus on Aug. 13, when their vehicle was hit in a head-on collision.

