DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A free concert headlined by a country duo with three Top 10 songs is among a slate of entertainment and activities scheduled ahead of the highly anticipated Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Beyond the Game festivities, planned by Dyersville and Dubuque officials, are set to take place throughout Dyersville on Aug. 11 and 12, building up to the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. That game — the first MLB game ever held in Iowa — was rescheduled following a COVID-19-related cancellation in 2020.
“We started this whole process back in 2020 with the initial game that was supposed to take place last year,” said Keith Rahe, Travel Dubuque president and CEO, of Beyond the Game. “We anticipate not only the ticket holders coming for the game, but there’s going to be a significant number of people coming who want to experience what’s going on.”
That experience will include a free country concert on Aug. 11 in Commercial Club Park, with Maddie & Tae as headliners.
The duo has had two No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — “Die From a Broken Heart,” which reached the top spot last summer, and “Girl in a Country Song.” Their 2015 song “Fly” also hit No. 9. They will perform at 10 p.m.
Also set to perform are country singers Shy Carter and Ingrid Andress, who will take the stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m., respectively.
Carter’s discography includes songs “Beer with my Friends” and “Boom in the Boondocks,” but he also wrote hits such as Kane Brown’s “Heaven” and Sugarland’s “Stuck Like Glue.”
Andress has had three songs reach the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including last year’s No. 3 hit, “More Hearts than Mine.”
“To have these nationally known country acts, it’s huge,” said Karla Thompson, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We don’t get them in Dyersville very often. We think people will come from miles away, as well as locals.”
Rahe said a portable stage will be set up in Commercial Club Park for the concert, which is sponsored by MercyOne. He said seats won’t be set up because the concert is free, but attendees can bring chairs and blankets.
Other free activities are planned for both Beyond the Game days.
A Kids Zone will include family-friendly activities such as face painting and inflatables, and the Experience Iowa Zone will feature Iowa businesses such as John Deere and Blue Bunny. Both zones will be in Westside Park starting at noon on Aug. 11 and at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.
Food vendors and a beer tent also will be set up in Westside Park throughout Beyond the Game.
“We really want to showcase Iowa with all the different potential people coming into the area,” Rahe said.
Regional musical acts will perform throughout the two days at City Square, 214 First St. Main Street Jazz Band and Brandon Gibbs will perform on Aug. 11, while Ziegfried Underground, Lonesome Road and Not Quite Brothers will perform on Aug. 12.
The “If You Build It” exhibit, which focuses on the history of the Field of Dreams site and the 1989 movie, will be open to the public during Beyond the Game with a $5 admission. The exhibit has been open since last year, as it was previously set to debut around the time of the initial 2020 game.
A free outdoor showing of the film is also planned for 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in City Square.
“It’s kind of magical having it with such an epic event here in Dyersville,” Thompson said.
The events culminate in the official MLB game viewing party, which starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in City Square. Thompson said LED screens will be set up for those who couldn’t get tickets in the 8,000-seat stadium at Field of Dreams. Tickets have not gone on sale yet, and MLB officials have not released details regarding when they will.
Attendees to the viewing party are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
“Even though with COVID we had to cut back (on Beyond the Game events), we still have a lot planned,” she said.
Thompson said organizers seek 90 volunteers to help run all of the festivities. Those interested can sign up for shifts at dyersville.org.
More information on Beyond the Game can be found at beyondthegameiowa.com.