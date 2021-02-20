Another 24 COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county's total to 12,219.
The county's death toll was unchanged in that 24-hour period, so that number remained at 191, the sixth highest in the state.
The State of Iowa implemented a change to its state COVID-19 website on Friday afternoon that resulted in massive swings in the number of confirmed cases at the state level and to positivity rates at both the state and county level. Specifically, the state website started showing totals related to individual tests, rather than individuals tested. Previously, if a person had been tested four times during the course of the pandemic, the state reported only that person’s most recent test and result. Now, all four tests and all four results are counted.
That led to a dramatic reduction in to-date and 14-day positivity rates. In Dubuque County, the 14-day positivity rate dropped from 6.3% at 11 a.m. Friday to 3.2% at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Clayton County had three additional cases confirmed in that 24-hour span, raising its total to 1,591. Its related death toll remained unchanged at 53.
No additional cases were reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties, so their totals remained at 1,844, 2,075 and 2,835, respectively. The counties also reported no increase in related deaths, remaining at 38, 37 and 54, respectively.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, two of which came in the past 14 days.
The state reported 556 additional cases during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state's total to 332,182.
The state reported no additional related deaths, so Iowa's total remained at 5,336.