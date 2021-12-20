Three new parks and other recreation improvements are some of the investments the City of Dubuque is making in local recreation over the next two years.
The city’s Leisure Services Department outlined during a Dubuque Park and Recreation Commission meeting held Tuesday the list of projects it will pursue in fiscal year 2022 and 2023 using $1.7 million in allotted American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The largest of these endeavors is the creation and construction of three new city parks for about $700,000. The first park will be located east of Westbrook Drive, the second will be located within the Eagle Valley Subdivision and the third will be stationed at the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and Stone Valley Drive.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the land for all three parks is located within existing subdivisions and was donated by the subdivision owners. Those properties will be designed to serve as mini-parks for the residential neighborhoods they inhabit.
Prior to construction, residents surrounding the properties will be asked to provide input on what amenities they would like to see included in the new parks.
While a construction date has not been determined, Ware said the three park projects will likely be bid together in order to reduce overall costs to the city.
The projects covered by the American Rescue Plan Act funds have long been on the radar of city staff but have repeatedly failed to obtain funding.
“A lot of these projects keep getting pushed and pushed,” said Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the city. “We are going to be able to catch up with those.”
Other projects relate to infrastructure and maintenance improvements to the city’s existing parks, such as improvements to bathrooms at Eagle Point Park, the construction of a $332,000 retaining wall at Jefferson Park and the replacement of Flora and Sutton Pool heaters.
Ware said some other projects will focus on assessing the condition of current parks and developing new plans to better utilize park resources. One project seeks to spend $60,000 on a parks natural resources plan, which Ware said would guide the city in better utilizing the habitat and natural landscapes on city property, including installing pollinator friendly plants and reducing mowing in certain areas to allow for more plant growth.
“This would look at our parks’ natural resources to see what we can do to enhance them,” Ware said. “We can alter our practices to give more opportunities to our local birds and insects.”
Some of the projects will improve overall staff efficiency, including a $25,000 initiative to install electronic locks in park bathrooms.
“Instead of having our staff put a key in the lock each time, we can put in automatic locks to do that for us,” Ware said. “It will improve our overall staff efficiency.”
Ware said staff have not yet developed a schedule for each project but added that the federal funds require that they be spent by 2024.