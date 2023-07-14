The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the five-year prison sentence for a Dubuque man related to his Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle, which he later said was a joke.
David J. Hanson Jr., 43, of Dubuque, was sentenced in October in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism.
“Hanson argues the district court abused its discretion in sentencing him to prison because the ‘court’s focus was solely on the nature of the offense when it immediately rejected defense counsel’s request for probation and even had to be reminded of Hanson’s right of allocution,’” the appeals court opinion reads.
Court documents state that a New York man contacted Dubuque police on May 31, 2022, after coming across an “alarming” post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called “I Hate People.”
Recommended for you
The post stated, “Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip,” documents state. Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he did it as a “joke.”
Hanson later was given the five-year prison sentence by Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley. Hanson filed a notice of appeal in October.
In the opinion, the appeals court agreed with Hanson that consideration of factors other than the nature of the offense “is not readily apparent from the court’s remarks at sentencing hearing.”
“We find the court did consider factors beyond the nature of the offense — but barely,” the opinion states. “... We agree with Hanson that more would have been better. ... Yet, given our limited appellate review and the ‘inherent latitude’ afforded to the district court in the sentencing process ... we find no abuse of discretion and affirm the sentence imposed.”