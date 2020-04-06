DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Not even COVID-19 could stop Beckman Catholic High School choir students from making music together.
It just looks a bit different.
Nearly 30 students are recording themselves singing as part of a virtual choir course while their campus is closed due to the pandemic.
At the end of the three-week course, their recordings will be combined into a single piece.
“Going to choir every day is something I miss while being on this break here from school,” said senior Anna McAuliffe. “So being in the virtual choir lets me still enjoy singing with my peers, just in a different way.”
The virtual choir is one of 34 optional “C-Term” courses being offered at Beckman while schools are closed. The classes aim to let students explore areas they might not normally learn about in their regular classes.
“We just wanted to continue to have that opportunity for our students and families to have some learning opportunities during this time,” said Principal Marcel Kielkucki.
Choir Director Krystal Smith decided to capitalize on a trend she had seen of “virtual choirs,” in which recordings of individuals performing are blended into one final product.
Smith provided her students with practice tracks and music to the song “I Carry Your Heart,” whose lyrics are based on an e.e. cummings poem.
“It’s basically (about) keeping us together through our love and memories and never being apart and never being without you, so I thought it was very fitting for this time of self-isolation,” Smith said.
Students practice their parts on their own and each week submit a recording of themselves singing. After they submit their recordings, Smith gives them feedback so they can improve their performance.
After students submit their last recordings, she will put their best takes together into one track.
Twenty-nine students are singing in the virtual choir, and a few faculty and several alumni also agreed to lend their voices.
“It will turn out pretty cool, I hope,” Smith said.
Anna said that while the virtual choir class is different, she has enjoyed the experience. She recently heard an early version of the song with the voices combined.
“It’s really cool for me because I can see that everyone’s putting in effort, and they really want to do this, and it really shows when I listen to the recording how much we all care about something that we’re missing at school right now,” she said.
Sophomore Gabrielle Kielkucki said the course allows her to keep singing.
“At school, our music classes serve as a break from being in a classroom all day, so I feel like being stuck in a house all day, you can still have that break from normal life and participate in music,” she said.