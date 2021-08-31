Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville’s Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The dollars will support general operating expenses while the museum continues its mission to promote arts, culture and science in the community, according to a press release.
Museum staff is pursuing a collection cataloging project and renovation efforts in line with a recently unveiled facilities master plan.
