Swiss Valley Nature Preserve is offering up two free, outdoor activities for families on Black Friday.
The site at 13606 Swiss Valley Road in rural Dubuque will host a free Turkey Trail and Gnome Hunt, both self-led opportunities for families to explore the outdoors. Both run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In the Gnome Hunt, children can try to locate gnomes that have been hidden.
The Woodland Ecology Trail is being transformed into the Turkey Trail, as 10 wild turkey facts will be shared at points along it Friday.
For more information, call 563-556-6745 or visit www.dubuquecountyiowa.gov.