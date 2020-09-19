LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department and Grant County Farm Bureau raising awareness of fall harvest driving safety.
The effort seeks to raise awareness of driving in areas where farm equipment is operating, according to a press release.
The release states that it is illegal to pass farm tractors or other machinery in no-passing zones.
Grant County has had three crashes resulting from motorists passing farm equipment in no-passing zones during the past three weeks, according to the release.
Authorities recommend that drivers reduce speeds when they see a slow-moving vehicle emblem (orange and red triangle) on the rear of a tractor or other piece of equipment.