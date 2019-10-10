SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Audubon Society, E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. 5:30 p.m. board meeting; 7 p.m. public program.
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Made-from-scratch pizza. Dine-in or carry-out. Proceeds to benefit Eagles Club Community Fund.
The Millwork Night Market, 5 p.m., Millwork District, Ninth and Jackson streets. Local food, art and music, as well as local and regional breweries.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100, tasting room.
Jacquie Miller, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
JJ Schmitz and Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Visual Arts
Today
Family Movie,
5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Join for popcorn and a family-friendly new release on the big screen. Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is rated PG and runs 2 hours, 9 minutes. All ages welcome.
Friday
Movies in the Park, 6:30 p.m., Asbury Park, 5499 Asbury Road. Watch “The Goonies,” bring a friend and a warm blanket. Free hot chocolate will be available during the show.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Learning
Today
Petrifying Perlers, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. Ages kindergarten and older.
Adulting 101: Healthy Relationships, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Representatives of the Riverview Center will teach practical ways to foster healthy relationships (friendly, business or romantic). For ages 16 and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Dubuque’s Memory Café, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
East Central Intergovernmental Association Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m., East Central Intergovernmental Association, 7600 Commerce Park, conference room. Details: Gail, 563-690-5710.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Cost is $35. Registration required. Offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets uptown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in; 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn will be available.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Doors open at 6 and bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. A walk along beautiful and peaceful paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost hunting equipment will be used to experience the fun and thrill of ghost hunting.