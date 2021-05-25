A bipartisan bill that is working its way through the Wisconsin Legislature would permit a new form of human cremation that utilizes water, heat and lye.
The process, referred to as alkaline hydrolysis, would authorize the procedure under the same regulations currently covered by conventional cremation.
The bill was co-authored by state Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and recently approved by the state Senate. It now will be deliberated in the Assembly.
Novak also introduced the proposal in the 2020 session, but it failed to come to a vote with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.