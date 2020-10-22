A man who allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman at a Dubuque motel has pleaded guilty to two charges.
Shane P. Marcov, 47, no permanent address, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and another assault charge. He originally was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, false imprisonment, willful injury and two types of assault.
Court documents state that Marcov physically and sexually assaulted a woman he knew in a room at Motel 6, 2670 Dodge St., on Feb. 8. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.
The woman suffered blurred vision from the assaults and was treated later for a concussion, according to documents.