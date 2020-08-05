Police said a woman threw a 6½-inch knife at a man before assaulting responding officers during a disturbance last month in Dubuque.
Laura D. Moen, 44, of 2723 Bankston Drive, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging domestic assault while displaying a weapon, child endangerment, three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and two counts of interference with official acts.
Court documents state that officers responded to Moen’s residence at 3:08 p.m. July 23 for a report of a disturbance.
Officers learned that Moen had chased Matthew T. Lochner, 40, of the same residence with a large kitchen knife with a 6½-inch blade and threw the knife at Lochner’s vehicle as he drove away from the scene. Lochner’s 11-year-old daughter was in the residence at the time.
Moen then threw a cup of water in the face of police before barricading herself in a rear bedroom, according to documents. When authorities attempted to apprehend Moen, she “immediately began to scream and became assaultive by swinging and kicking at officers, and attempting to bite officers.”
After being placed in handcuffs and seated in a chair, Moen slipped her right hand out of the handcuffs and punched Cpl. Ann Dauderman in the chin and kicked Officer Ryan Scherrman. While attempting to handcuff Moen a second time, Dauderman injured her finger and knee.
Moen was then transported to Mercy One Medical Center for a mental health evaluation and eventually admitted to the hospital.