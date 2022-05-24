DARLINGTON, Wis. — A former Darlington High School teacher has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student.
Jesse D.D. Sturtz, 23, of Darlington, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count each of exposing genitals to a child and sexual assault of a student by school staff on Monday in Lafayette County Circuit Court. The latter two counts are felonies.
Sturtz initially was charged with four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff, but three of the four counts were amended as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Duane Jorgenson said at Monday’s plea hearing that the charges could result in a total maximum sentence of nine years in prison and nine months in jail.
The plea agreement recommends that Sturtz be sentenced to probation for a period of time. However, Jorgenson noted Monday that he is not bound by the plea agreement and can impose the maximum penalty.
Court documents state that Sturtz, who was a physical education teacher at Darlington High School, had sex four times with a student of his who was older than 16. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of sexual crimes.
Documents state that a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy located a “suspicious vehicle parked behind the church in Wiota (Wis.)” on Jan. 15. Sturtz and the student, identified as “Victim 1” in court documents, had been having sex inside.
“Victim 1 stated Jesse never really brought up sex, and she believed Jesse did not want Victim 1 to feel pressured,” documents state. “Victim 1 stated Jesse did not comment about sex and explained Jesse had brought up in the past that he did not think sex would be the best decision because Jesse was Victim 1’s teacher. Victim 1 stated Jesse and Victim 1 both agreed it would be worth the risk to have sexual intercourse.”
When the deputy asked the student for her name, she provided information for an 18-year-old she knew, documents state. The deputy let Sturtz and the student leave after checking out the information.
Two days later, a Darlington Police Department sergeant reached out to the sheriff’s department after hearing that the student might have lied about her identity.
Authorities identified the student and spoke with her at the high school, documents state. She told investigators that she and Sturtz had sex three other times between Dec. 15 and Jan. 14, including once at his house.
When reached by investigators, Sturtz declined to be interviewed, documents state.
Sturtz was placed on a leave of absence as soon as district leaders found out about the investigation into his conduct. The Darlington Community School Board accepted Sturtz’s resignation during a Feb. 2 special meeting after discussing the matter in closed session.
Sturtz’s sentencing hearing is set for 3 p.m. on July 26.