The Dubuque County Board of Health has approved an interim director of the county health department.
Current Assistant Director Samantha Kloft will take on the role upon the retirement of Director Patrice Lambert on Dec. 31.
Board of Health members voted unanimously this week for the appointment.
Kloft, 26, has been with the department since September 2020 after she was recalled from Peace Corps duty in Cambodia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She quickly created a new role for herself within the department, accompanying Lambert to many daily meetings but also becoming the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team’s go-to data expert.
“Samantha would take zero orientation,” Lambert told Board of Health members this week, referring to Kloft taking on the interim director role. “It would be seamless.”
Kloft will receive a pay increase commensurate with the director’s position while in the post. County Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman said that post comes with a pay range based on experience. Kloft would be paid on the lower end of that range, which bottoms out at $65,380.
“I think if we’re expecting someone who’s left behind in the health department to have that phone 24/7, we need to recognize that,” said Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen. “Part of that recognition is giving them the compensation appropriate for the position, not just continue paying them what they were paid.”
Kloft could be in the position for some time, too, as Board of Health members have delayed posting the permanent department director position, so they can consider any changes they wish to make to the position.
“A couple people came to me and said, ‘Can we talk about a strategic plan?’” Bechen said. “As much as I hate to interject a delay, in some discussions with people prior to this, the idea was raised. The middle of a pandemic isn’t an ideal time to change your plans, but we have this opportunity in front of us.”
The Board of Health and Health Department also have a proposal before the County Board of Supervisors to double the number of staff in the department. They propose adding a lifestyle specialist, a health care services oversight specialist and a community education and outreach specialist, and making the existing office clerk position a full-time job. The proposed additions would increase the annual department budget by $400,000, to be paid out of the county’s $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
There also could be an upcoming shift at the state level in health care governance, with talks of a potential merger of the Iowa departments of Public Health and of Human Services.
“That’s why I wanted to hold back on hiring someone new when we have all of these external things that impact us,” said Board of Health Member Diane Pape-Freiburger, whose term on the board ends at the end of the year.
Over the next few weeks, board members will conduct an exit interview with Lambert and research other nearby county health departments before meeting again on Jan. 19.