Local business news led the way on TelegraphHerald.com over the past week, with the two most-read stories and three of the top six revolving around business-related developments.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Jan. 4 through Sunday.
1.) Marijuana dispensary to open soon in Galena
2.) Dubuque restaurant ‘permanently closed’
3.) Ask the TH: What is being built near end of SW Arterial?
4.) Rural Dubuque man accused of stabbing girlfriend
5.) Police: Dubuque man arrested for possession of nude images of minors
6.) Biz Buzz: Local resident launches candle business; campground to expand; tattoo shop relocates; general store gets overhaul
7.) Everyday Heroes, Day 2: Readers highlight local residents making difference under the radar
8.) Platinum-selling rock band to perform in Dubuque
9.) Dubuque legislative priorities include marijuana legalization, sales tax increase
10.) Dubuque school board to discuss when, how to resume fully in-person learning