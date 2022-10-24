BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue citizens this summer utilized both the city’s municipal pool and the pool at a new riverfront resort, according to city data, prompting city and resort officials to maintain a recently amended agreement.
At their recent meeting, City Council members discussed attendance and financial figures for the city’s Cole Park pool, which was open to the public from Monday through Saturday this summer.
City officials originally planned to keep the Cole Park pool closed after the city committed financial assistance and an annual $30,000 fee for 20 years to Off Shore Resort in return for lower admission fees at the resort’s pool for city residents.
However, following requests from a citizens group to open the Cole Park facility, city officials and Off Shore representatives amended the agreement. The resort offered discounted admission to Bellevue residents only during the week, with no discounted season passes or swim lessons, and the city’s annual payment to Off Shore was cut in half to $15,000.
At the recent council meeting, City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the number of city pool passes purchased this year declined by about 25% as compared to 2021. But because the price of passes, as well as daily admission, water aerobics and swimming lessons, increased this year, revenue from those streams rose by nearly $12,000.
However, increased lifeguard wages and the cost of maintenance work meant that the pool is operating at a net loss of about $35,000 for the current fiscal year. Since the city’s fiscal year ends in June, pool revenue from May and June of 2023 will offset some of those losses.
Council documents state that total attendance at the Cole Park pool for the season was 5,131 visits, as compared to 4,986 in 2021.
From May 27 to Aug. 31, Off Shore had 1,177 Bellevue residents visit its pool and take advantage of the discounted rate.
“I think these numbers show that two pools in town can survive,” Skrivseth said. “Our citizens went to our pool, and our citizens went to Off Shore’s pool, too.”
Council Member Tom Roth pointed out that the Cole Park pool received substantial donations from local residents and businesses, as well as volunteer labor to help maintain the facility.
Skrivseth said the city received about $20,000 in pool donations. Just more than $3,600 of that amount was used to cover funding shortfalls at the pool in May and June, leaving the city with about $16,400 in donations in a park capital fund.
If those donations dry up, Roth said, he is hesitant to see the city budget money both to pay for its own pool and to pay Off Shore.
“At some point, we wouldn’t want to be spending money in both directions,” he said.
Skrivseth said the city and Off Shore would need to mutually agree to amend the agreement further. She and Mayor Roger Michels recently met with Off Shore officials for an annual meeting discussing the summer, and both parties agreed to maintain the existing agreement.
