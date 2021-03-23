ANAMOSA, Iowa -- Authorities said an Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate killed a correctional officer and a correctional nurse today.
The names of those killed, as well as the inmate, have not been released.
The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that the attack occurred at about 10:15 a.m. today.
"What the department can confirm is that an inmate attacked multiple staff members and inmates in the prison's infirmary," states a press release. "As a result of their injuries, a correctional nurse and correctional officer have died."
The release notes that correctional staff, after they restrained the inmate, "began attempting life-saving first aid on the injured until paramedics arrived."
The investigation into the attack is ongoing.
Shortly after details of the attack were released, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement that said, in part, “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”
The governor announced that she will order flags in the state be flown at half-staff "on the day(s) of internment in honor and remembrance of the two individuals who were killed in the line of duty."