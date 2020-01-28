FENNIMORE, Wis. — Authorities seek the public’s help to locate a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash last week.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department today released details of the wreck, which occurred at about 8 a.m. Thursday on Grant County Q northeast of Fennimore. A press release states that a driver apparently lost control on the snow-covered road. The vehicle went into the south ditch and crashed into a junction box.
The motorist then fled the scene without reporting the crash.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.