Iowa officials recently announced that federally funded programs will pay $391 per child to families who receive food stamps, qualify for free or reduced-price lunch or have children who attend schools in low-income areas.
The move is expected to benefit thousands of families in the Dubuque Community School District.
Kindergarten through 12th-grade students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch through the National School Lunch Program in the 2021-2022 or 2022-2023 school years or who attended a Community Eligibility Provision school in the 2021-2022 school year are expected to receive the one-time Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer payments by Nov. 30.
Community Eligibility Provision schools in Dubuque in the 2021-2022 school year were George Washington and Thomas Jefferson middle schools, as well as Audubon, Hoover, Lincoln, Marshall and Prescott elementary schools and the Alta Vista Campus. The federal CEP program allows schools in low-income areas to serve free meals to all students.
The program does not extend to families who participated in the free Seamless Summer Meal Program that was extended through the 2021-2022 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have many families who are experiencing food insecurity, and I’m sure those funds will go a long way toward stretching our budgets and helping parents meet their food needs,” said Shirley Horstman, Dubuque Community Schools’ executive director of student services.
Families with children younger than 6 who received federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in June, July or August also are set to receive the one-time payment.
Officials in Illinois and Wisconsin also have announced similar one-time payments available to families.
High food costs have dogged Americans nationwide over the past year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported food prices grew by 11.4% over a 12-month period ending in August, the fastest increase in the food index since 1979.
That burden has fallen hardest on low-income families, including the many whose children attend Dubuque’s public schools. Just more than 40% percent of Dubuque Community Schools students, or nearly 4,000 children, were eligible for free or reduced-price lunches in the 2021-2022 school year.
“It seems like the prices rise every single day,” said Jason Griffin, whose children attend Audubon. “I just know I have to pick up less.”
Griffin receives SNAP benefits, so with four children — two of whom are younger than 6 — he should receive four payments of $391.
The one-time payments are the second bump in SNAP payments to low-income households announced by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services since September, following the issuance of an additional $22 per month per child younger than 6 that will be paid out to families receiving SNAP benefits for the duration of the 2022-2023 school year.
SNAP families with children younger than 6 will receive their child’s payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
But payments to families with qualifying K-12 students will be issued on new EBT cards that will be mailed to families of eligible children, since many recipients will not be current SNAP beneficiaries, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The payments come six months after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reduced food benefits in April by opting out of a pandemic-era federal program that allowed for drastic increases in SNAP benefits, following the lead of several Republican-led states.
Between March and April, statewide monthly spending on food assistance dropped from $69 million to $39.5 million, and it has declined by another $400,000 through August.
In Dubuque County, food assistance sat at $1.11 million per month in August, down from its peak at $1.98 million in March. A total of 3,870 households were receiving assistance, down from 4,049 in February, according to state data.
The one-time $391 payments and the $22-per-month payments are funded by the federal Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act.
Per state HHS public information officer Alex Carfrae, the payments will offer a boost to families struggling with rising food costs.
“It’s not intended to mitigate all of their needs, but it will help them a little bit,” Carfrae said.
Richie and Steffanie Hillebrand hope so. Even with their 6-year-old and 8-year-old at Audubon enrolled in the free and reduced-price meal program, the couple had watched their monthly food budget climb from $1,200 to $1,500 over the past six months.
An extra $782 means money that could go to other expenses, such as gas and electricity. Energy costs have climbed even faster than food costs, reaching a 19.8% increase in the 12 months ending in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Mostly, though, they hoped the payments would come before Thanksgiving.
“We like to make a really big dinner, so that’ll come in helpful,” Richie said.
