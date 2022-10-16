Iowa officials recently announced that federally funded programs will pay $391 per child to families who receive food stamps, qualify for free or reduced-price lunch or have children who attend schools in low-income areas.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of families in the Dubuque Community School District.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.