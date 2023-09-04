Volunteer Yurika Shiratani, 17, delivers flowers to tables during the Rooted Table event held Sunday at Jackson Park, Dubuque. Shiratani is a Rotary Club of Dubuque exchange student from Japan. She attends Hempstead High School.
Volunteer Yurika Shiratani, 17, delivers flowers to tables during the Rooted Table event held Sunday at Jackson Park, Dubuque. Shiratani is a Rotary Club of Dubuque exchange student from Japan. She attends Hempstead High School.
Yurika Shiratani saw the long table, winding its way around two-thirds of Jackson Park, and expressed her surprise.
“It’s fancy, like a restaurant,” Shiratani said.
Shiratani, 17, is a Rotary Club exchange student living in Dubuque and attending Hempstead High School this school year. Sunday, she volunteered during “The Rooted Table,” an outdoor community dinner held at Jackson Park.
Recommended for you
Shiratani spent time about an hour before the event delivering floral arrangements to the lengthy table — the white-linen-topped signature of the event that is in its third year.
“I like volunteering,” Shiratani said. “I’m surprised how many other young people are volunteering here.”
Young and old volunteered at the event hosted by Project Rooted, a Dubuque-based nonprofit. About 150 volunteers helped accommodate the 475 people served during the dinner.
The attendance was only one of the superlatives marking this year’s event.
“We’re serving more people this year and it’s the hottest year (for the event),” said Whitney Sanger, co-founder of Project Rooted.
Dubuque’s high temperature reached 93 degrees Sunday.
The weather fit the theme of this year’s menu, said Kevin Scharpf, chef and owner at Brazen Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque. Scharpf co-founded Project Rooted with Sanger.
“For the first time, I feel like we came together and collaborated on a (food) theme,” Scharpf said. “It feels Southern. We have barbecue ribs, we’re doing a shrimp boil, we’re going to have corn bread. For how hot it is outside, it feels like the right theme.”
The inaugural Rooted Table was held in 2021 along the Bee Branch Greenway. Last year, the event was held in the 1800 block of Washington Street. Sanger said shifting the venues is meant to incorporate as many Dubuque residents as possible into the event.
“As we were planning things, we would meet a lot of different people here in the park,” Sanger said. “We made a point to invite whoever we saw. We also hand-delivered flyers to each of the houses around here.“
Stanley Morgan, of Dubuque, was walking in Jackson Park one day when event organizers invited him to the community meal.
Sunday, he thumbed through the event program and sipped water at his place at the long table prior to the meal.
“It’s really nice,” he said.
Project Rooted’s mission is to connect youth to fresh, nutritious food.
“We are integrated within the first-grade curriculum in Dubuque community schools and out in Peosta (Iowa), and we’re looking to expand education into different grade levels,” Sanger said. “We really work with local organizations to teach kids about local foods.”