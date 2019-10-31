The Dubuque branch of the NAACP will host its annual Freedom Fund Banquet this weekend, according to a press release issued today.
The doors will open at 7 Hills Event Center, 1098 Jackson St., at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will begin at 7 p.m., and the dinner buffet will begin at 7:15 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Quentin Hart, the first African-American mayor of Waterloo, Iowa. Tickets are $37 for NAACP members and $42 for nonmembers and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2N7dXfz.
Several awards will be given out during the fundraiser, which is being held for the 30th year. Those include the Thomas Determan Standout Community Organization Pursuing Equity Award and the Ruby Sutton Award.