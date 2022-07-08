Police said a Dubuque man stabbed a dog in the head with a box cutter without reason.
Kameron A. Walker, 18, of 2101 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of animal abuse.
Court documents state that police responded to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a disturbance and met with a group of people.
A 17-year-old, who was not named in the documents, said he was playing basketball at Audubon Elementary School when he was approached by a man, later identified as Walker, who asked for marijuana. When the teen said he didn’t have any, a disturbance ensued.
“(The 17-year-old) stated the man became upset and grabbed a black-and-red box cutter from his pocket and held it in a threatening manner by his side,” documents state. “(The teen) stated the man stabbed his dog for an unknown reason before fleeing into 2101 Windsor Ave.”
A witness also provided police with a similar account of the events.
The dog sustained a cut to the side of its forehead, documents state.
Walker told police that he approached the group to make friends, and he pulled out the box cutter to defend himself after the group started walking toward him.
“Walker also advised he was afraid and felt the kids were more than capable of attacking him,” documents state.
Walker also told police that the kids “sent (the dog) at him,” which is why he stabbed the dog.
“Traffic cameras were viewed and confirmed (the 17-year-old’s) version of events, and it appears Walker attacks the dog without reason,” documents state.