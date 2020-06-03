On Tuesday morning, a cutting-edge piece of new imaging equipment was delivered from above to Medical Associates Clinic in Dubuque.
A new magnetic resonance imaging unit weighing about 17,000 pounds was hoisted by a crane and lowered into the facility via a temporary opening in the roof.
Magnetic resonance imaging — commonly referred to by its abbreviation of MRI — allows medical professionals to produced detailed images of organs and body tissues.
Officials at Medical Associates Clinic believe the addition will provide a major upgrade at the organization’s west campus at 1500 Associates Drive.
Megan Imhof, director of ancillary services at Medical Associates, said the new unit replaces one that was utilized for 14 years.
“With any kind of technology, a lot of things can change in that period of time,” she said. “Everyone now is focused on how to scan patients faster and get better imaging quality.”
Such imaging plays a pivotal role in a variety of medical processes, giving physicians a detailed look at what is ailing the patient and helping them determine the next treatment path.
Julie Bellis, manager of radiology at Medical Associates Clinic, said many patients receiving MRIs were referred there by the orthopedic or neurology departments.
“We do imaging for the extremities, the back and the shoulders, and we also do lots of brain imaging,” she said. “And with the new technology we have now, we will be adding new imaging options.”
Staff at Medical Associates soon will use MRIs on the abdomen, prostate and various “long bones,” such as the femur or tibia.
Officials said the new unit requires further setup and will not be functional until July 1. In the meantime, Medical Associates Clinic will use a mobile MRI unit stationed in the parking lot.
Maintaining some kind of MRI services in this interim period was essential.
“We wanted to make sure we didn’t disrupt the patient care process,” Imhof said.
Medical Associates officials believe the new MRI unit also will provide a more comfortable experience for the patient.
It will be quieter than the previous machine and allow for shorter scan times, two improvements that could reduce patient anxiety.
The “one-size-fits-all nature” of the updated MRI process will reduce barriers that deterred some from getting an MRI at Medical Associates.
Previously, patients had to make sure their bodies could fit within a rigid and restrictive MRI unit. The new technology features flexible coils and acts like a blanket that can be wrapped around a portion of the patient’s body.
“This will allow us to serve patients of all different shapes and sizes,” said Imhof.