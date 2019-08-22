APPLE RIVER, Ill. — It only takes a short walk at Apple River Canyon State Park to reach trails winding through woods, atop bluffs and along the park’s titular river.
Indeed, all five of the park’s trailheads are easily accessible from the parking lot in the middle of the approximately 300-acre area.
“You can get out of your car and do anything you want,” said Dave Kaiser, site technician for the park. “That’s why I say, ‘We’re a small park, but we’re a really pretty park.’”
Located southwest of Warren, Apple River Canyon State Park offers visitors opportunities for hiking, fishing and camping along the river.
“It’s just quiet, peaceful,” said Roy Garland, of Rockford, who visited the park this week with his daughter and grandchildren. “You can get away from the city. ... (It’s) very seldom you’ll see a vehicle coming down the road.”
Kaiser drove along the path of the Apple River through the park on a recent rainy morning, passing by rocky bluffs set alongside the water.
One spot where forks of the river meet boasts particularly deep water, a good spot for novice anglers, Kaiser said. Other, more shallow parts of the river are good for more experienced fishermen and women.
Smallmouth bass are particularly big catches in the park, and staffers stock the water with trout in the spring and fall.
“It’s a beautiful river to fish,” said Jamie Dowdall, the park’s site supervisor.
The park also boasts 50 campsites set atop the river bluffs. Most of those sites are set back into wooded areas and largely are secluded from one another.
“You can come out and pretty much nobody knows you’re here,” Kaiser said.
Another area of the park has a campground for youth groups to take trips. Those sites are located closer together, allowing campers to connect more easily.
The park also is a big draw for stargazers because it isn’t near any large cities and thus doesn’t have much light pollution, Dowdall said.
“We get people who come out here to see the Milky Way or stars or whatever’s going on at that time,” he said.
Garland said his family managed to get a hike in despite the rain before settling into a covered shelter to eat lunch.
Garland has been to the park several times and said he appreciates that it is quiet and clean and that the trails are well-maintained. The trails, cliffs and terrain also remind him of his time growing up in southeast Tennessee.
“(The park) gets my fix when I can’t get down there,” Garland said.