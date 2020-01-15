Authorities said they are investigating a report of a man being stabbed Monday night.
Police responded at 10:05 p.m. Monday to the gas station at 1450 Loras Blvd. to investigate a report of a person with a laceration to his chest, according to Lt. Joe Messerich.
Austin D. Litka, 22, of 1525 Mt. Pleasant St., was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Litka told authorities that a person he knew came to his residence and charged at him in his yard, Messerich said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
“During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed at Litka, causing the laceration,” Messerich said. “The suspect was not located and Litka was not cooperative with the investigation.”