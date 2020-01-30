Ann Arnold seeks to make learning math as painless as possible for students who might otherwise struggle with the subject.
“I want them to want to be in my classroom,” said Arnold, who teaches math at Dubuque Community Schools’ Alternative Learning Center.
Arnold was surprised Wednesday afternoon with the news that she is a recipient of the 2020 I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award, which honors teachers who help inspire students to take an interest in science, technology engineering and math.
Representatives from the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, award sponsor Kemin Industries, school district officials, district school board members and members of Arnold’s family packed into her classroom for the announcement that she is one of six teachers in the state to receive this year’s award.
“She’s really good at teaching math,” said Jason Hyde, a 12th-grader. “She made me understand it very, very easily, and she’s just nice overall.”
Arnold has been teaching at the district’s Alternative Learning Center since 2010. The program serves 11th- and 12th-graders considered at risk of dropping out of school, offering an alternative to traditional high schools.
In addition to her math instruction, Arnold teaches a robotics class and is one of the coaches for the district’s robotics team.
Arnold seeks to connect with her students by showing them how math will help them in their futures. That includes projects such as using drawing to help students understand the relationship between geometry and design and asking students to design a house and calculate the costs associated with constructing it.
She also tries to incorporate a sense of humor and laid-back attitude into her teaching.
“I try to remind them (that) most people don’t like math, but you can still do math,” Arnold said.
Chris Oberhoffer, the assistant principal who oversees the ALC, said Arnold’s calm demeanor, down-to-earth approach, patience and perseverance set her apart as a teacher.
“She just never gives up on the students,” he said.
Gynuwyn Thomas, a 12th-grader, said he appreciates Arnold’s sense of humor.
“She’s corny, but you laugh at her anyway, and she can make you smile,” he said.
Thomas said that while he sometimes struggles to get along with his teachers, he enjoys learning math from Arnold.
“I feel like when I’m talking with her, she’ll see my errors but not make me feel bad about it,” he said. “She’ll help you through it. As you’re about to fail, she’ll help you before it happens.”
Arnold said she is grateful for administrators and staff who give her space to be creative and encourage her to try new things.
“I’m so happy,” Arnold said. “It’s nice to be recognized for all the things that we all do. Every teacher in our building is amazing, and they all deserve to be recognized.”