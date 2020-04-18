An effort to mitigate flooding and help farmers implement sustainable practices throughout the Turkey River watershed soon will receive a $3 million boost.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Conservation Service announced Friday it will invest $22.8 million in three partner-driven conservation projects in Iowa through Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
A portion of that funding — $3 million — will be allotted to the Turkey River Conservation Project.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship also has invested $3.9 million in other parts of the watershed project, according to watershed planner Ross Evelsizer.
“Those programs will happen at the same time,” he said. “The good news is that this new project opens it up to new parts of the watershed.”
Matt Lechtenberg, the water quality initiative coordinator for IDALS, said the state funding will be used to leverage other funding opportunities.
“When we have additional dollars, we can do more water-quality practices,” he said. “Sometimes longer projects are more costly, so these dollars help with those other projects.”
The Turkey River flows through eight counties, starting with Howard and traveling through Chickasaw, Fayette, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque and Delaware.
Evelsizer said the entire project spans more than 1 million acres.
“It will largely be for (ag) producers to implement things like cover crops, buffer strips or detention ponds,” he said. “Those primarily focus on reducing nitrogen and phosphorus floating in the river.”
Work will take place over five years and is slated to begin later this year. Evelsizer said almost every producer in the area is able to apply for the program.
Some of the grant funding will be used to mitigate flooding, which is occurring on a more frequent basis, Evelsizer said.
“When we do get rain, we get 2, 4 or 5 inches instead of half an inch,” he said. “The landscape has been altered, and the ag lands have less diversity so the soil doesn’t absorb water like it used to.”
Evelsizer said the river is an extremely important resource in Iowa. He hopes this additional funding will help improve the problems it is currently facing.
“The river has a lot of problems with flooding and water quality,” he said. “I think this will be an important resource for landowners to have to target some of those issues.”
More information about the effort can be found at TurkeyRiver.org.