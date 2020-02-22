MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Many Jackson County cities are searching for a new recycling contractor after their current provider announced it will close its recycling center.
Imagine the Possibilities Inc. announced it will close its recycling center on June 30.
The nonprofit organization, which provides work opportunities for people with disabilities, has collected most of the recycling in Jackson County since 1990.
Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Morris said the center reported a loss of about $130,000 in fiscal year 2019 — a trend that is continuing this fiscal year.
About 10 people work at the center, but Morris said plans are in place to find them new work opportunities.
“We don’t anticipate a loss of jobs for any of those folks,” he said.
Several communities are considering turning to Dittmer Recycling in Dubuque.
Owner Scott Dittmer said he is currently in discussions to contract with Bellevue, Maquoketa and Preston.
Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said city officials already met with Dittmer Recycling and plan to visit the company’s location in Dubuque in March, though a contract with the company has not been signed yet.
The city offers its own recycling pickup service. It is looking for a company that will allow it to drop off the material.
Skrivseth said early projections indicate that the city could switch to Dittmer Recycling without raising the city’s recycling charge to residents. However, such a move would mean an end of glass recycling in the city.
Maquoketa officials are considering offering their own garbage and recycling collection program.
City Manager Gerald Smith said garbage collection in the city is currently split among five companies. With the recycling center closing, Smith said, city officials are exploring implementing a new utility to perform curbside garbage collection.
“We think that we have enough residents that it would make for a cost-effective program,” he said. “We may be able to bring the cost down.”
The city still would need to contract with companies to deposit garbage and recycling.
Smith stressed that no final decision has been made on whether the city will start its own trash collection program.
If Maquoketa, Bellevue and Preston were to contract with Dittmer Recycling, Scott Dittmer said it wouldn’t add much to the workload of his company.
“We take in about 2,000 tons of recycling a month,” Dittmer said. “If we got all of them, I would say it would maybe add another 50 tons.”