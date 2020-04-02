MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Jackson County Senior Center seeks volunteers to help deliver meals.
Volunteers are especially needed the last two weeks of April, according to a social media post.
Call 563-652-6771, Ext. 2, for more information.
