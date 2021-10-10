Between his job, family and volunteering efforts, John Chesterman admits there are times his schedule gets full or his energy starts to run low.
But at the end of the day, the Dubuque resident can rest easy knowing he did what he could to make a difference.
“There are a lot of critics out there — people who are critical of this or that,” Chesterman said. “You can sit back and be a critic and point out the things you don’t like, or you can take an active role and ask, ‘What can I do to help? What can I do to change things?’”
Chesterman consistently has chosen the latter, taking action to bring about change.
He said this mindset largely was instilled during his time with the Boy Scouts, which played an active role in much of his youth. Even now, he has fond memories of how the scouts shaped his youth.
“I look back on doing scouts as a kid, and there were so many fun things — the camping and canoeing trips and spending time away from home,” he recalled. “It also instilled values I may not have learned otherwise, things like perseverance and leadership.”
Taking these values to heart, Chesterman now plays an active leadership role locally. He serves as committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 50 and assistant scoutmaster for Scouts BSA Troop 51.
His involvement with the scouts has evolved over the years.
A few years back, when his son, Zach, joined Cub Scouts, Chesterman played the role of a typical parent. The next year, he became an assistant den leader, lending a hand at troop meetings. And in the years that followed, he took on the role of den leader.
These roles gave him an up-close glimpse at how Boy Scouts can impact the lives of area children — especially in the context of modern times.
“As the world is growing increasingly virtual, I think these experiences are so important for kids,” Chesterman said.
He admitted that COVID-19 provided a true test to local scout troops. Meetings still were held, but troops only could convene virtually at the height of the pandemic.
Chesterman believes many kids struggled to continue their social development — or even maintain levels they previously were at — due to the prolonged period of isolation.
Enrollment in local troops dipped noticeably in 2020 before rebounding a bit in 2021. Seeing this emerging issue, Chesterman played a key role in the revitalization of the Cub-A-Ree event, which will gather a large number of local Cub Scouts together next weekend.
More than 170 local youth will gather at Swiss Valley Park for the event on Saturday, Oct. 16.
In addition to providing a fun way for troops to comingle, Chesterman believes the occasion could serve as a recruitment tool that brings new scouts into the fold.
In addition to his work with the scouts, Chesterman also volunteers on the building and grounds committee at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and serves on the mutual ministry team.
Fellow volunteers recognize the impact Chesterman has on the kids with whom he works. Chad Morarend serves as scoutmaster for Troop 51, which means he spends plenty of time volunteering alongside Chesterman.
“He seems energized by the work he does, and he is such a great advocate for the kids,” Morarend said. “Especially for the younger ones who are just starting out, he is a shepherd for them and makes sure they’re doing well. They really look up to him.”