The total payroll for Dubuque County employees will increase by $1.35 million this fiscal year, which began Friday.
The increases in wages and salaries stem from several decisions by county leaders and were ultimately approved by the Board of Supervisors. Many of the increases were an attempt to retain employees in a fierce job market.
“We definitely have areas looking to retain quality employees,” said County Supervisor Harley Pothoff in a recent meeting. “This is one of the areas we have to look at — getting them up to where they should be for pay. Otherwise, we’re going to continue to lose people.”
Some of the increases were per the recommendation of the County Compensation Board, which recommended large raises for most elected officials, who, in turn, also have employees with whom their salaries are linked. In February, the county supervisors approved the board’s recommended 15% raise for the sheriff, 10% for the county attorney, recorder and treasurer, and 9% for the county auditor. The supervisors did not give themselves a raise.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, Supervisor Jay Wickham issued a reminder that he voted against the increase for elected officials this year. It passed with Pothoff and Supervisor Ann McDonough in favor.
“That was too far, too fast for me,” Wickham said. “These other raises were very much needed.”
At the same time, the Board of Supervisors approved a blanket 5% increase for the county’s nonbargaining employees.
Still other raises were negotiated with unions representing various employee groups.
A few more significant increases came after reviews of those positions’ salaries compared to other positions with similar duties and qualifications. County Auditor Kevin Dragotto requested two such raises in his department — 17.3% for a deputy auditor for real estate and 14.9% for a finance director.
“These were with retention in the back of our heads but also just changing some positions which were just not at an appropriate (pay) level,” Dragotto told the TH. “For instance, in our case, we had one person in our department where we did a review of that position. Our finance director is a CPA (certified public accountant) and our budget director is a CPA, so I wanted parity between those positions.”
According to County Budget Director Stella Runde, the county paid $17.76 million in salaries and wages in fiscal year 2022, which ended Thursday. In this new fiscal year, the county is budgeted to spend $19.11 million.
Salaries and wages accounted for 25% of the county’s total $70.57 million budget in the just-concluded fiscal year. They are projected to be 26% of the total $72.46 million budget in the current fiscal year.
County staff pointed out that only about half of the county’s annual budget is levied from county property taxes.
According to County Human Resources Assistant Tanya Lux, the county has 420 employees, a total that includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions.
Of the $1.35 million increase this year, Runde said general sheriff’s department deputies account for $473,815. The county’s new three-year agreement with the Dubuque County Deputy Sheriff Association includes 8% raises this year and 4% bumps per year the next two years.
Administrative sheriff deputies account for another $257,922 of this year’s total increase, while nonbargaining employees are receiving $223,431 more.
Elected officials’ increases for the year total $57,752.
“We have to keep everybody,” McDonough said in a recent meeting. “But you can see they’re not de minimis or negligible, the pay increases that are going to be happening July 1.”
Several other increases stand out when reading the county’s full payroll resolution.
In the County Attorney’s Office, the medical examiner coordinator and six other medical examiners will all receive 31.7% increases to their hourly rate, up to $50 from $37.95. County Attorney C.J. May III was out of the office when called about those amounts.
Former County Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman recently resigned and has yet to be replaced. But Human Resources Generalist Tracy Martin said the county attorney has discretion over those positions generally.
“Some years, those go up, and sometimes they stay the same,” she said. “They have on-call and then regular hours they work. On-call is paid at 10% of their hourly rate.”
In the County Treasurer’s Office, one deputy treasurer position increased by 23.1%. Treasurer Denise Dolan explained that deputies can be paid up to 85% of an elected official’s salary.
“She’s currently at 67%, and now she’ll be up to 75%,” Dolan said. “She’s taking on additional duties, stepping up.”
That deputy treasurer is Angela Steffens, also the Democratic Party nominee running to be county treasurer.
Runde herself will receive a 14.9% increase, based on a review by Sherman during the county’s regular budget process.
