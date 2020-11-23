The City of Dubuque has set new payment standards for the Housing Choice Voucher Program.
The new payment standards were enacted after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Oct. 1 that fair market rent rates in Dubuque County have increased.
The city also increased voucher payment standards in census tracts that have been determined to have higher rent rates and are underserving current housing choice voucher holders. These rates are typically higher.
According to the city website, the payment standard for a one-bedroom unit is now $665, while the exception area payment standard for a one-bedroom unit is $718. The census tracts listed as exception areas include 8.01, 8.02, 12.01, 12.02, 12.04 and 12.05.