News in your town

Improved outlook: City of Dubuque revenue shortfall reduced by $3 million

Virtual sessions coming to educate community on political process

Dyersville to host 25 weeks of youth baseball tournaments in 2021

Authorities: Man drives over police officer's toe in Dubuque

Biz Buzz: Coffee shop opens new location; new Central Avenue shop; Dubuque entrepreneur grows business

PDC lands $1.4 million federal grant for work in business park

Greenfield lauds farmers' entrepreneurship during campaign stop in Maquoketa

Clarke student group seeks donations of used assistive devices for shipment overseas

72 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 26 more in Jackson County

80 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 27 in Jackson County in 24 hours

Greenfield lauds farmers' entrepreneurship during campaign stop in Maquoketa

Authorities: Man drives over police officer's toe in Dubuque

Recent sentencing, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Clarke student group seeks donations of used assistive devices for shipment overseas

PDC lands $1.4 million federal grant for work in business park

Dyersville to host 25 weeks of youth baseball tournaments in 2021

1 injured in Dubuque crash

Write the caption, Sunday, Oct. 25

Authorities: 800 pounds of medication collected at take-back event

Quilts of Valor coming to Dubuque library

1 injured in crash outside of Dubuque

Local law enforcement reports

With report not completed, Crawford County CAFO moratorium appears likely to end

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Clayton County Conservation making plans to revamp Osborne Campground

Dubuque County tops 5,000 COVID-19 cases, has 6th-most in state

Week in review: 6 notable stories from past 7 days

121 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County -- 2nd-highest daily total

Sundown hosts scenic sky rides

Woman who hit boyfriend with 'axe/hatchet' in Dubuque sentenced

Politics: State parties go digital in pursuit of young adult votes as Election Day nears

Dubuque County reminds residents of early-voting sites

Temporary work completed on bleacher connections at Dubuque ice center

2 months in, Dubuque Community Schools leaders assess hybrid learning, COVID-19 precautions

Social media connects local tourism to potential visitors during pandemic

UPDATE: Election unlike any other: A look at the home stretch

How does pandemic reshape plans for family holiday gatherings?

120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 related deaths in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 1 death in Jones Co.

Dubuque County tops 5,000 COVID-19 cases, has 6th-most in state

Temporary work completed on bleacher connections at Dubuque ice center

Quilts of Valor coming to Dubuque library