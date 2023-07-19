As Congress debates bills that would regulate air travel for the next five years, local officials and federal lawmakers representing the area are pursuing solutions to problems impacting Dubuque Regional Airport.
Every five years, Congress must pass the reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration, which manages FAA programs and regulations for airports, airlines and air traffic. The current authorization ends in September, so both chambers of Congress have been busy crafting versions of this year’s legislation.
As of Tuesday, versions of the bill being considered in the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives and the Democrat-led U.S. Senate featured significant differences. So while the House is set to vote on its version later this week, with the Senate not far behind, staff from the offices of both U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the chambers probably will need to negotiate a final bill.
Dubuque area officials have been hard at work in recent months in an effort to return legacy airline service to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines stopped offering flights between Dubuque and Chicago last year. Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the FAA authorization is a chance for Congress to address some of the problems that led to the cancellation.
The House’s version of the bill would encode language Hinson secured for recent federal budgets requiring the FAA to prioritize airports that have lost service when considering federal grant applications.
“This is an important step toward restoring commercial air service to Dubuque, bringing economic development opportunities to the region and keeping this community thriving,” she said in a statement.
Dalsing said that had been the top priority of the local group of government and business leaders collaborating with lawmakers to return legacy service to Dubuque.
When American Airlines pulled out of Dubuque, airline officials blamed a widely reported national pilot shortage — partly due to airlines encouraging early retirement of an already aging pilot force during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dalsing said that shortage was very real and still problematic.
“It’s not just pilots. It’s crew, baggage handlers. It’s mechanics,” he said. “Clearly you need a pilot to fly a plane, but if it’s broken, the pilot doesn’t help much.”
Both chambers’ bills are expected to invest in expanded financial resources for people training to be pilots. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., serves on the Senate Transportation Committee and recently introduced separate bills to do that and to incentivize and ease access to flight training for veterans.
“I’m proud to lead legislation that breaks down barriers for young people and veterans who want to pursue careers in aviation, helping connect more Wisconsinites with good paying careers and ensuring our state can maintain reliable service to cities of all sizes,” she said in an emailed statement.
Dalsing said those expanded training programs would be boons for not only Dubuque Regional Airport, but for University of Dubuque’s aviation department, which trains there.
Other changes Congress is considering to address the pilot shortage are more controversial — including reducing the number of flight training hours required and increasing the retirement age for commercial pilots.
Congress increased the required training hours for commercial pilots from 500 to 1,500 after a 2009 plane crash near Buffalo, N.Y., killed 50 people. Dalsing and airlines have said that increase contributed to pilot shortages.
Grassley’s office did not respond to request for comment Tuesday, but the senator discussed the proposal at a recent town hall in Dubuque.
“It seems like to go from 500 to 1,500 hours of training before you can fly commercial was done very hastily because of that accident in Buffalo,” he said in response to a question about the merits of the increased requirement. “But I think that the tension, the thought of what those families went through and the pressure they brought on government to change that, that still seems to be floating around as we bring this issue up.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. — a former Army pilot who lost both her legs when her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in Iraq — recently told fellow senators on the floor of her chamber that reducing the 1,500-hour rule would be “blood on your hands.”
Debate over the training hours requirement caused the Senate’s bill to stall in committee until recently. The House bill includes a compromise that would allow the FAA to count more flight simulator time toward a trainee’s required hours.
The House bill also would increase retirement age for commercial pilots from 65 to 67.
Both chambers’ bills would grant the FAA authority to distribute huge pools of money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to airports of all sizes, which was good news to Dennis Cooley, chair of the Platteville (Wis.) Airport Commission. He said that while the municipal airport is self-supported, officials hope to add 1,000 feet to the 4,000-foot runway.
“That would open up a lot of opportunity for us to be able to bring in and entice larger aircraft,” he said. “We’re hoping to open up to more business traffic.”