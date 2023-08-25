DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A former Dyersville hotel manager was sentenced to two years of probation related to inconsistencies found on time cards her family members logged with the business.
Michelle A. Kalb, 54, of Dyersville, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree fraudulent practice. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are fulfilled, the record of the case is expunged.
The sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley also states that Kalb must pay Comfort Inn, 527 16th Ave. SE, $6,249.51 in pecuniary damages and a civil penalty of $1,250.
Court documents state that Dyersville police met with a manager at Comfort Inn on Nov. 9. The manager reported that Kalb, who was the manager of the hotel from January 2021 to November 2022, possibly committed fraud during her time as an employee.
Recommended for you
Police were given a spreadsheet detailing paychecks for Kalb’s family members from the hotel.
Court documents state Kalb’s husband was given seven paychecks from July 2022 to October 2022 totaling $2,520, though hotel staff did not have time cards showing the hours he worked. Kalb’s husband told police he did not fill out any time cards, documents state.
Documents state Kalb’s son received 18 paychecks from September 2021 to June 2022. He was paid for about 220 hours of work, though time cards show he worked about 100 hours during that period, documents state. Hotel staff reported not seeing Kalb’s son at work during the hours logged on his time cards.
Kalb’s daughter received three paychecks from January 2022 to February 2022 totaling $783, documents state. A manager reported that records did not show the woman punching out twice while working.