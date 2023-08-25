DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A former Dyersville hotel manager was sentenced to two years of probation related to inconsistencies found on time cards her family members logged with the business.

Michelle A. Kalb, 54, of Dyersville, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree fraudulent practice. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are fulfilled, the record of the case is expunged.

