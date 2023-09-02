A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison on sexual abuse, theft and drug charges stemming from multiple incidents.

Xavier T. Deleon, 27, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously pleading guilty to charges of first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree sexual abuse with a minor, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

