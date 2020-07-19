CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade couple’s classic cars donation made more than a quarter-million-dollars’ worth of an impact last week.
Carl and Karen Kelchen, co-founders of Custom Precast Co., donated seven different models of red-and-white 1957 Fords to be auctioned off at Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2020 event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The collection netted a total of $264,000, and all proceeds were donated to the Atlanta-based nonprofit Curing Kids Cancer.
“I’m very much pleased with the price that they brought,” Carl said when reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday.
Bids on the collection more than doubled within the span of four days, as online bids on Sunday showed all of the vehicles going for $115,500.
The Kelchens have collected red-and-white 1957 Fords for more than 40 years. These characteristics called back to the first car that Carl owned, a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500.
About a year ago, they decided to downsize their collection while making a charitable donation, selecting Curing Kids Cancer to benefit. The couple has family members who are cancer survivors, so the issue was close to their hearts.
Thus, they put up for bid a Ford Thunderbird, Del Rio Ranch Wagon, F-100 pickup, Ranchero, Fairlane 500, Fairlane 500 Skyliner and Fairlane 500 Sunliner.
“The entire Curing Kids Cancer team is incredibly grateful for their generosity and kindness,” the organization announced after the Kelchen collection sale.