Question: Is there any difference between the two blood donation organizations in Dubuque?
Answer: Both ImpactLife and American Red Cross have donation centers in Dubuque and coordinate with local groups and organizations to hold blood drives. Both nonprofits operate in much the same manner, with a similar process and eligibility requirements, as both are regulated by U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
While the Red Cross collects and distributes blood nationwide, ImpactLife only collects and distributes blood in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.
ImpactLife serves more than 125 hospitals, including MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill., and Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa.
“The donations that come through ImpactLife are the units of blood that are transfused in hospitals in Dubuque,” said Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn. The blood collected by ImpactLife is processed in Davenport, Iowa, and distributed based on need. It then might be sent to any hospital served by ImpactLife, including hospitals in the Dubuque area.
The Red Cross has a wider reach.
“One of the main things is that the American Red Cross, we are a national blood supplier,” said spokesperson Emily Holley. “We supply more than 40% of the national blood supply.”
Question: Who has the right of way on East 21st Street between White Street and Central Avenue when preparing to turn on Central Avenue?
Answer: At the intersections of Central and East 21st, and of White and East 21st, vehicles must navigate as the roads change from one-way and two-way roads.
North of 21st, Central Avenue is a two-way street. South of 21st, vehicles only can travel south on Central. And 21st Street also marks the change between one-way and two-way traffic on White Street, though on White Street, vehicles south of 21st Street instead travel north.
Vehicles traveling west on 21st Street must either turn right or left to travel north or south on Central Avenue. Coming from the White Street intersection, vehicles traveling straight across on 21st Street begin in the right lane, while vehicles that have turned left from White Street start the block in the left lane.
Thus, vehicles that began on 21st Street and intend to travel south on Central Avenue must first switch into the left lane. Similarly, vehicles that turned onto 21st Street from White Street and intend to head north on Central Avenue must also switch lanes.
“It basically comes down to like anywhere else when you switch lanes,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon. Once a vehicle is established in one lane, in order to switch lanes, it must yield to traffic already traveling in the lane it is joining.